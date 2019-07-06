Where to watch the World Cup final in Madison

Check out this list for local watch parties to cheer on the US Women's National Team!

The game will air on FOX starting at 10AM on Sunday as the US takes on the Netherlands.

The Red Zone

The American Outlaws are hosting at World Cup Final Watch Party at The Red Zone. Doors open up at 9AM to allow you to get a good seat.

The Red Zone will be serving up a breakfast option.

The American Outlaws Madison will be selling scarves and there will be a competition to win a scarf or a Red Zone gift card.

For more information, check out their Facebook event.

Memorial Union Terrace

Starting at 10AM, the big game will be broadcast on the big screen. This event is free and family friendly.

Check out the Facebook event

Bierock

Bierock will open early on Sunday July 7 at 10:00 a.m. for the Women's World Cup Final.

Because the game is taking place in France, Bierock is offering $3 pints of Two Brothers Domaine du Page French Country Ale on special. There will also be a Breakfast Bierock special.

Click here for the Facebook event

LJ's Sports Tavern & Grill

At 10AM to watch the World Cup Final at LJ's located on 8 North Paterson in Madison.

RSVP to the Facebook event

Hawk's Bar & Grill

Doors open up at 9AM at Hawk's Bar & Grill at 425 State St.

Breakfast will be served from 9AM to 11AM with $5 waffle, loaded sandwiches and taco deals.

There will also be a giveaway at halftime and you can win tickets to a Forward Madison FC game.

Learn more via Hawk's Bar & Grill Facebook page.

The Cooper's Tavern

The Cooper's Tavern will have the USWNT game on their screens on Sunday. Brunch on weekends starts at 9AM.

Cooper's Tavern will also be streaming the 3rd place World Cup match.

Head over the Facebook page for more info.

Next Door Brewing

The brewery at 2439 Atwood Avenue is opening up early on Sunday at 10AM. The kitchen will start serving food an hour later.

To see their flyer, head here.

Babes Grill & Bar

The restaurant located at 5614 Schroeder Road in Madison is opening up early at 9:30AM to show the Women's World Cup Final.

Food will start being served at 10:30AM. Babes is also hosting a watch party for the Men's Gold Cup Final at 8PM.

To check out their Facebook event, head here.