Whispering Pines will present Christmas tree to vice president Pence

A Christmas tree from Northeast Wisconsin will make its way to Washington D.C. next holiday season.

Whispering Pines Tree Farm in Oconto won the honor during the National Christmas Tree Association Convention in Pennsylvania last week.

The convention picks both 2019 and 2020 winners.

Next year, Whispering Pines will harvest a Christmas tree for vice president Mike Pence and his wife Karen. It will be displayed at the Number One Observatory Circle in Washington, D.C.

This isn't the first time Whispering Pines will bring a tree to the nation's capital.

In 2016, the official White House Christmas tree was harvested by Whispering Pines.

This year's official White House Christmas tree is coming from Mahantongo Valley Farms in Pennsylvania.