Gerald Whitburn resigns from UW System Board of Regents

Regent Gerald Whitburn has resigned from the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents.

Whitburn notified Gov. Tony Evers and the UW System he is resigning from the board effective immediately.

In a statement, Evers thanked Whitburn for his service and said he "will be missed on the Board of Regents."

UW System President Ray Cross says Whitburn's dedication "has made the UW a better place for students to succeed and more accountable to the public."

Whitburn is a native of Merrill and retired chairman and CEO of Church Mutual Insurance Company in Merrill.

The UW System serves about 170,000 students.