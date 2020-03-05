White Claw releases 3 new flavors after fans’ requests on social media

For many fans of hard seltzer water, the wait is over after White Claw introduced three brand new flavors to its lineup.

Tangerine, watermelon, and lemon flavors were released Thursday.

"Since our launch in 2016, we have only launched six flavors – it takes time to perfect a liquid worthy to bear the White Claw name," said Phil Rosse, President, White Claw Seltzer Works. "In the last year, tens and thousands of eager and passionate consumers took to social media requesting new flavors- and we listened."

The flavors join White Claw Mango in an all-new 12-pack Variety pack.

White Claw Tangerine provides a splash of refreshing citrus that's a little more sweet than tart, embodying the splash of biting into a fresh tangerine wedge.

White Claw Watermelon has a hint of bright, ripe watermelon, and is clean and refreshing to taste, not like a syrupy candy. This flavor also features a fresh, natural watermelon aroma.

White Claw Lemon has been in development for over two years, as lemon is a very subtle and delicate flavor to work with. Our flavor bursts with a lemon aroma providing drinkers with crisp, citrus refreshment.

White Claw can be found at retailers nationwide.