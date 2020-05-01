White House blocks Dr. Fauci from testifying before Congress about COVID-19 response

The White House has blocked Dr. Anthony Fauci from testifying about the response to the COVID-19 pandemic before the U.S. House Appropriations Committee, a spokesperson for the committee tells NBC News.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and part of the White House's COVID-19 task force, was scheduled to appear before the committee on May.

“The Appropriations Committee sought Dr. Anthony Fauci as a witness at next week’s Labor-HHS-Education Subcommittee hearing on COVID-19 response. We have been informed by an administration official that the White House has blocked Dr. Fauci from testifying,” spokesperson Evan Hollander said, according to NBC News.

White House spokesman Judd Deere said meanwhile that a May 6 hearing is not appropriate for Fauci to testify before the U.S. House.

"While the Trump Administration continues its whole-of-government response to COVID-19, including safely opening up America again and expediting vaccine development, it is counter-productive to have the very individuals involved in those efforts appearing at Congressional hearings," Deere said. "We are committed to working with Congress to offer testimony at the appropriate time."

Dr. Fauci testified about the virus before the House on March 11. At the time, Fauci said that “We will see more cases and things will get worse than they are right now.”