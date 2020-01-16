White House violated law in freezing Ukraine aid, GAO determines

The federal government's watchdog agency says the a White House office violated federal law in withholding security assistance to Ukraine aid.

President Donald Trump walks along the colonnade of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. A U.S. cybersecurity company says Russian military agents successfully hacked the Ukrainian gas company at the center of the scandal that led to President Donald Trump's impeachment. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

The Government Accountability Office says the White House Office of Management and Budget violated the law in holding up the assistance.

The freeze is at center of the impeachment of President Donald Trump. Trump was impeached last month on charges of abusing his power for pressuring Ukraine to investigate Democratic rivals, and for obstructing Congress' ensuing probe.

