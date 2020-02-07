Whitewater girl donates 30 inches of hair for a good cause

A little girl from Whitewater came to her mother with an unusual request: shave my head.

Nikki Myszewski says her 10-year-old daughter came to her six months ago hoping for the new hair 'do.

"I was STUNNED by her question because up to this point in her life she had always wanted her hair long...like CRAZY long. It was part of her identity," Nikki posted on Instagram.

Lola told her mom she saw a video of an 11-year-old girl who raised thousands of dollars for pediatric cancer research. That same girl also set up an event where hundreds of people donated their hair to make wigs for cancer patients.

Lola was inspired to do the same. "I was again floored, this time by her genuine, heartfelt connection to this," said Nikki.

Lola asked for her mom to shave her head almost everyday and Nikki says she was reluctant to cut off 30 plus inches of her hair. "I was worried shaving her head would 'defeminize' her during an important time in her development," said Nikki.

At first they cut off 18 inches and donated that. But Lola wasn't satisfied. She wanted to donate more.

"I did everything you asked, I still want it shaved," Lola told her mom. "Please just shave it. I have a just a few inches left an every bit of it could help. I am more beautiful than my haircut. I WANT to do this,"

Nikki finally agreed and gave Lola a buzz cut. "She LOVES it," Nikki said. "My precious beautiful little girl just showed me that beauty is far deeper than her hair. She showed us her selfless, generous heart and we are SO proud,"

Lola donated her hair to an organization called Wigs 4 Kids. The non-profit helps outfit young people -- cancer patients, burn victims, etc.,-- with wigs made from donations like Lola's.

