Whitewater woman killed in Rock Co. crash identified

The 20-year-old Whitewater woman who died in a rollover crash in Rock County Monday night has been identified.

According to the Rock County Medical Examiner's Office, Sterling Espinoza died in the crash.

Investigators said Espinoza was heading east on the Highway 59 at a high rate of speed shortly after 6:30 p.m. when she came upon another car in front of her, and was forced to swerve away from it to avoid hitting the car.

The 20-year-old's car went into the ditch and started rolling. Deputies said Espinoza was not wearing a seat belt, and was thrown from the vehicle.

Emergency crews rushed Espinoza to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. She had three other people in her vehicle, two of them were injured, but their injuries were not life threatening.

The crash remains under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.