Whitewater woman killed in Rock Co. rollover crash

A 20-year-old Whitewater woman was killed Monday evening in a rollover crash in Rock Co., according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the woman was heading east on the highway at a high rate of speed shortly after 6:30 p.m. when she came upon another eastbound vehicle in front of her near the County Hwy. KK intersection, in Lima Center Township.

She swerved left to avoid the vehicle and went into the ditch, sending the car tumbling, the Sheriff’s Office says. The woman, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was reportedly thrown from the vehicle.

Emergency crews rushed the woman to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her name has not been released pending notification of her family.

Three other people were in the vehicle as well. Two of them, and 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman, were injured and taken to Mercy hospital, while the third passenger, a 19-year-old man was not injured, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say all three of them were wearing seatbelts and all sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The Rock Co. Reconstruction Team is currently investigating the crash.

