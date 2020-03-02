‘Who knows what it’s going to do’: Emergency preppers on Coronavirus

With an uptick in Coronavirus cases and deaths in the United States, every day sanitation items like facial masks and hand sanitizer are flying off the shelves.

But for some, access to those items are just a few steps away.

“It's kind of crazy, it looks kind of crazy. I've got googles and suits,” says Curt La Haise, unpacking a tote of medical supplies stored in his basement.

For La Haise, emergency preparing is a way of life. But it may not be in the way you would expect.

“Nuclear war? Zombie apocalypse? I don’t think so. I don’t consider myself a doomsday prepper,” he says. “They're like, 'Do you have a bunker?' I'm like, 'No. I wish I did, but I don't!’”

La Haise is not a “doomsday prepper,” but is co-founder of Madison Preppers, an organization with a motto that reads “prepares for peace of mind.”

“Better to have it here, and not have to go out and find it. That's kind of the way that I look at it,” he tells NBC15 News.

La Haise is ready for even the most routine problems.

“Charlie Shorteno says we have severe weather, or Brian Doogs says we have severe weather, then the weather radio goes on, right,” he jokes.

His basement is filled with a wide variety of necessities: flash lights, extra batteries, bottled water, medical supplies, canned food and even his own “Ready Pet” creation to make sure his canine companions have back-up material.

“It's got all the stuff for the dogs. Each one's got their own bucket. So it's got first aid, it's got food, it's got water,” he explains.

La Haise has been stocking up since the 1980’s. “I don’t think it was even called a prepper at that time,” he jokes.

But with recent events, La Haise says there has been a recent spike in other “preppers.”

“With this virus, people are kind of getting interested in preparing,” he says.

That interest in preparing has become a national trend, leaving shelves across the country empty, as customers look for bulk toilet paper, sanitary gloves or medical masks.

“It’s something I’ve been doing for a while, so I don’t have to go out there and try to find masks at Menards or Home Depot when there’s zero on the shelf,” La Haise says. “Some people just don’t care about that, then all of the sudden it’s just, ‘Uh, I need water, I need food, I need toilet paper.’ And you go to Costco and it’s kind of bare.”

While there may be a panic for medical supplies now, La Haise says the best thing you can do is stay up-to-date on Coronavirus news.

“That's part of preparing, is being informed and keeping track of what's going on,” he tells NBC15 News.

Still, health officials say Wisconsin residents are at a low-risk of contracting the Coronavirus. But according to the non-profit Trust for America’s Health, the state of Wisconsin is among the top 25 most prepared states in the country in the event of mass disease or a disaster.

