Dorian causes tornado outbreak over Carolinas

We've heard multiple reports of tornadoes as hurricane Dorian approached the Carolina coast Thursday. So far nine tornadoes have been reported, and the threat is long from over.

Hurricanes are a breeding ground for tornadoes. This is because the outer rain bands of hurricanes often carry individual thunderstorm cells. As the hurricane makes landfall, the wind in the lower levels slows down due to friction as it interacts with the earths surface. This creates a difference in wind speed and direction with height, known as wind shear. For example, the winds at 5,000 feet could be blowing from the south at 120 mph and at the surface the wind could blow from the southeast at 80 mph.

This creates a rotation in the air. The thunderstorm updrafts within the outer eye wall cells can then flip these rotating cells vertically, thus creating a tornado.