Why one local family cut cable and subscribed to streaming TV

Disney+, the newest streaming service, racked up ten million subscribers Tuesday on its first day of service.

While many people are cutting the cord, the Mauk family in Middleton hasn’t had cable in several years. They sat down today to try to streaming service for the very first time.

Between the library and dance lessons, Lucy Mauk makes a little time for Princess Elsa. But the mom, Maureen, hopes to pass on the Disney classics.

“There’s so many shows that, my kids, I would love for them to have this experience, and you can’t really find them anywhere else. Like the Little Mermaid. They haven't really seen the little mermaid,” Maureen says.

The Mauk family hasn't had cable in three years, because a streaming service like Netflix ($12/month) comes at a bargain compared to cable ($60).

That idea is what Derek Johnson, UW-Madison professor of communications, says appealed to the large wave of audiences that began cutting the cord in 2012.

The Mauk family is already subscribed to Hulu, Netflix, HBO and Amazon Prime. But they have room for one more.

“There's a huge marketplace for some really interesting and fun content. It has potential to be,” Maureen says.

Disney+ reels in the brand followers. And parents are hooked.

“Parents are oftentimes looking at their streaming service subscription decisions, not just what TV they want to watch but what their kids want to watch,” says Johnson, the professor.

