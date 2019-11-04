Wife, fire chief help save Madison man's life

A Madison man’s wife and the city’s fire chief are credited with helping save his life after he went into cardiac arrest over the weekend.

“His survival is thanks in part to early intervention that came at the hands of loved ones and the Madison Fire Chief,” the City said in a statement.

According to the City, Chief Steven Davis was at home Saturday night when the man’s mother-in-law started knocking at his door. She quickly told him her son-in-law wasn’t breathing and his wife had started chest compressions.

Davis raced over to the man’s house, which is in the Cherokee Marsh neighborhood, and took over doing the chest compressions, the statement continued. He delivered a single shock from the portable AED he brought with him, which got the man breathing again, although his heartbeat was still erratic.

Davis was still doing chest compressions with medical teams arrived and took over. After a second shock, they were able to get a pulse. That’s when crews loaded the man into ambulance and rushed him to the hospital. By the time he arrived, the man, whose name was not released, was alert again and the City said he is expected to go home on Tuesday.

In its statement, the City pointed out that all Madison fire chiefs as well as PulsePoint Verified Responders, who are alerted when someone in a nearby home is suffering from cardiac arrest, keep portable AED’s with them, even when they are off-duty.

