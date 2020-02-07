Barbara DeMain, wife of Madison Symphony Orchestra Conductor, dies

If you ever had the chance to speak with Barbara DeMain, it didn't take long before you knew how proud she was of her husband, Madison Symphony Orchestra Maestro John DeMain, and his accomplishments in the world of classical music. It was also quickly evident how proud she was of her daughter, Jenny DeMain.

Barbara DeMain was feeling ill and entered a Madison hospital Wednesday night. She died Thursday morning. Her husband and daughter were by her side when she passed away.

Born in Germany, Barbara met John in Houston, where he was music director for the Houston Grand Opera. Barbara and John married in 1991.

In 1994, the couple left Houston for Madison, when John took over the role as music director and conductor at MSO.

Barbara DeMain was a regular fixture at MSO events, performances, and fundraisers over the past quarter of a century, and an enthusiastic supporter of the arts in Madison.

Madison Symphony Orchestra Director of Marketing Peter Rodgers said, "All of us in her Madison Symphony community are grieving the loss of a dear friend. The outpouring of love and support for her I’ve personally been experiencing about her passion for music and Madison, from people who are close to us, is beautiful and heartfelt."

Funeral arrangements are still pending. John DeMain, who is also music director of the Madison Opera, plans to conduct this weekend. Rodgers said, "I understand that John will conduct both the Madison Opera performances tonight and Sunday, and all three Symphony performances next week. It’s what Barbara would have wanted."