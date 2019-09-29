Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center makeover set to begin

The Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center is getting a makeover and it's set to begin Sept. 30.

Design for a Difference is heading the two-week project. Volunteers will paint the space and start installing flooring. The Wil-Mar Center has been around for half a century. Designers said the fresh paint will give the non-profit a fresh start to serving people in the community.

"It's extremely rewarding not only to give back to people who are so important to the community who give so much to the community, and use their resources for their programs and the people they serve," Cathy Driftmier, Design Team Member said.

Design for a Difference will unveil the new look to the public on October 12.

NBC15 is a proud "Design for a Difference" media sponsor.

