Wild history of Freak Fest

A whole generation may not know how Freak Fest started, the real life horror that happened before the city got involved with the celebrations that turned violent.

The celebration was a huge party that attracted people from out of town. City officials say it officially began in the 70's and was referred to as Halloween on State Street. The final four years before the City took over, the gatherings ended in police having to tear gas crowds who weren't cooperating.

In the final year before the official launch of Freak Fest, police wore riot gear as 100,000 people filled State Street. Light polls were greased to prevent people from climbing on them. More than 400 police officers were scattered down State Street. More than 300 arrests were made and more than 700 citations were given out, according to Madison Police Department records.

The mayor at the time, Dave Cieslewicz, turned it formally into Freak Fest in 2006, where they put up fences and started charging an admission fee into State Street.

The Madison Police Department spokesperson, Joel Despain says they haven't experienced any riots since 2006. He added there was an immediate drop in the number of arrests.

The department lead by Noble Wray at the time, won a national award for their public service work on fixing this problem in 2008.