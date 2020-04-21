Wildfires prompt state of emergency declaration

With weather conditions leaving Wisconsin vulnerable to wildfires, Gov. Tony Evers has declared state of emergency. The move allows National Guard and state agencies to allocate more people and to prevent wildfires and keep ones that do kindle contained.

“With the Wisconsin National Guard, we'll have the resources we need to appropriately assist in potential wildfire response and recovery efforts,” Evers said.

According to his office, there have already been more than 150 wildfires this year, the largest of which was just three days ago in Juneau County and burned over 230 acres.

The National Weather Service reports the gusty winds, low humidity, and dry grasses all combine to make wildfires more likely. This time of the year is typically conducive to wildfires, Evers’ Office notes, with the critical season usually lasting through May.

