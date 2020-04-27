Wilkins cut, Lazard and Sullivan re-signed as part of Packers roster moves

Green Bay Packers' Allen Lazard catches a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) -- The Green Bay Packers kicked off the next part of their virtual offseason by releasing quarterback Manny Wilkins then re-signing wide receiver Allen Lazard and cornerback Chandon Sullivan as exclusive rights free-agents.

Wilkins signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and remained on their practice squad throughout the entire season.

The release leaves Tim Boyle and 2020 first-round pick, Jordan Love as Aaron Rodgers back-ups. Green Bay also signed UDFA Jalen Morton out of Prairie View A&M.

Lazard burst on to the NFL scene with a four catch, 65 yard performance in Green Bay's week six Monday Night Football win over Detroit. It was highlighted by a 35-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter to make it a 22-20 deficit for the Packers before Mason Crosby nailed a game-winning 23-yard field goal as time expired.

Lazard finished the regular season with 35 catches for 477 yards and three receiving touchdowns which all ranked top-5 on the team in 2019.

Chandon Sullivan hauled in one interception during his first season with Green Bay in the Packers 34-24 win over Dallas.

Exclusive rights contracts are one-year contracts worth the minimum salary, based on each players credited seasons.

 