Wilkins cut, Lazard and Sullivan re-signed as part of Packers roster moves

The Green Bay Packers kicked off the next part of their virtual offseason by releasing quarterback Manny Wilkins then re-signing wide receiver Allen Lazard and cornerback Chandon Sullivan as exclusive rights free-agents.

Wilkins signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and remained on their practice squad throughout the entire season.

The release leaves Tim Boyle and 2020 first-round pick, Jordan Love as Aaron Rodgers back-ups. Green Bay also signed UDFA Jalen Morton out of Prairie View A&M.

Thank You to the GreenBay Packers Organization for giving me an opportunity to contribute to the team and the culture. @packers — Jalen Morton (@JMoII1) April 26, 2020

#Packers have re-signed WR Allen Lazard. He was an exclusive rights free-agent.



They also re-signed CB Chandon Sullivan, also an exclusive rights free-agent. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 27, 2020

Lazard burst on to the NFL scene with a four catch, 65 yard performance in Green Bay's week six Monday Night Football win over Detroit. It was highlighted by a 35-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter to make it a 22-20 deficit for the Packers before Mason Crosby nailed a game-winning 23-yard field goal as time expired.

Allen Lazard had one career catch coming into tonight — December 30th, 2018 against the Lions for 7 yards.



I present to you Allen Lazard’s second career catch in the NFL. What a play from Rodgers to Lazard to give the Packers life against Detroit.

pic.twitter.com/Z0gY7WnxUI — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) October 15, 2019

Lazard finished the regular season with 35 catches for 477 yards and three receiving touchdowns which all ranked top-5 on the team in 2019.

Chandon Sullivan hauled in one interception during his first season with Green Bay in the Packers 34-24 win over Dallas.

Exclusive rights contracts are one-year contracts worth the minimum salary, based on each players credited seasons.

