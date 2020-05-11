'Will look very different' DPI official predicts changes to schools next fall

Deputy State Superintendent Mike Thompson warns Wisconsin schools won't be completely normal next fall. Thompson believes it will take some time for schools to return back to what they were four months ago.

"I have an indication that learning in the fall will look very different," Thompson said.

As the coronavirus drags on with no end in sight, Thompson is looking towards the future and says the Department of Public Instruction is working on recommendations on how to re-open schools. Thompson says they will give their recommendations to lawmakers sometime before June 30.

"I think we are going to have to prepare for varying types of learning models going into the fall," Thompson said.

He suggests that virtual learning full-time could continue for some students, or there could be a limit on the number of students allowed in each classroom. Thompson added that there are going to be some parents and children that also might not feel comfortable going back to school.

NBC15 reached out to the Madison Metropolitan School District to see what their plans are for when they can begin to resume in-person class. Their spokesperson told NBC15 that they are currently working on the final touches of their plans and will debut them on Friday.

They don't need to follow the recommendations from DPI, according to Thompson. He says that school districts will have control on how they re-open their schools or if they choose to keep all classes online. Thompson says that each school will follow the guidelines from health officials because ultimately, students health and well being is their top priority.

Will school traditions and activities be the same once schools re-open?

Thompson warns not to have hope that things will immediately be the same. He speculates that large scale events won't be happening at schools until there is a vaccine for Covid19.