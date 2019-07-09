Williamsburg Way bridge at Verona Rd. now open

The Williamsburg Way bridge at Verona Rd. is now open in Fitchburg. The construction took around three months.

All turning movements are now open at the intersection, but the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation is advising all drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians to be alert for crews and equipment still in the area.

Construction crews will continue to work on Verona Rd. from north of Williamsburg Way to County PD with expansion to three lanes in each direction. Crews are also workin on building two bridges to carry Verona Rd. traffic over to Mckee Rd. This project is expected to be completed in the fall, according to WisDOT.