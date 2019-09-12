Williamson Street closed for Willy Street Fair this weekend

The 42nd Willy Street Fair is on Saturday and Sunday, and city officials are closing a section of Williamson Street for the event.

Three blocks of Williamson Street will be closed between South Livingston and South Ingersoll Streets. The closure will begin at Noon on Saturday, Sept. 14, and will remain closed until 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15.

The city's Traffic Engineering Division will also close the 300 blocks of South Paterson and Brearly Streets.

The Willy Street Fair Parade will be on Sunday at 11 a.m. It will close additional streets including: South Paterson Street from Williamson Street to Spaight Street, Spaight Street from South Paterson Street to South Ingersoll Street, and South Ingersoll Street from Spaight Street to Williamson Street.

The event is considered Madison's longest-running neighborhood gathering. Proceeds from the Willy Street Fair benefits Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center’s two Summer Day Camps and Common Wealth.