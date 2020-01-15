Willie Nelson will play in Milwaukee for his 87th birthday

Willie Nelsen plans to celebrate his 87th birthday in Milwaukee for a concert at the Riverside Theater.

Doors open at 7p.m., and music starts at 8 p.m. for the concert on April 29.

Tickets go on sale Jan. 16, with prices ranging from $55 to $150 each.

According to Pabst Theater in a release:

"For 2019, he released Ride Me Back Home, a new studio album that captures a reflective upbeat journey through life, love, and time’s inescapable rhythms viewed from Willie’s inimitable perspective. These new songs and performances add to his classic catalog, and finds Willie Nelson rolling at a creative peak, writing and singing and playing with the seasoned wit and wisdom that comes from the road, which he still travels along performing for fans.”