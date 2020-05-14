Willy St. Co-op list shows what pandemic shoppers buy

Looking good – or even smelling good – isn’t as important when you’re stuck at home during a pandemic, at least according to a new list of what Madison shoppers are and aren’t buying.

According to Willy Street Co-op, they’ve been selling a lot fewer cosmetics, hair gel, deodorants, and breath fresheners since the COVID-19 quarantines began. On-the-go foods, too, are staying on the shelves. The Madison grocery store lists fresh cut fruits and vegetables, nutrition and granola bars, and “anything that’s a single serving,” among its non-starters as more people stay home.

Its customers are stocking up on everything they need to make both dinner and dessert at home. While, unsurprisingly, typical staple items like rice and pasta, top the list of Top 10 Sellers, baking products, like flour, yeast, and butter come in number two.

Cleaning supplies, of course, ranked highly on the list of top sellers, followed by several items that make hunkering down easier, beer & wine, peanut butter, bread, and frozen pizza. And, even though, they aren’t checking their breath or fixing their make-up, people are still apparently finding ways to take care of themselves, with more of them buying bath salts and hair dye.

Finally, with spring in the air and time to take up a hobby plentiful, Willy’s customers are picking up plant starts and gardening supplies.

While many items on its hot and not list aren’t unexpected, the grocery store noted it was surprised by the uptick in some items:



Sports drinks & powders

Swiss cheese

Soy sauce

Coffee filters

Fresh garlic & hot peppers

Top 10 Sellers



Staple products for cooking meals at home, like rice, pasta, savory sauces & olive oils

Products for home baking like flour, yeast & butter

Cleaning supplies

Beer & wine

Peanut butter

Bread

Frozen pizza

Meat - All of it. The highest growth is in frozen & fresh beef & pork.

Hair dye & self-care items like bath salts, bath bombs & scented candles

Plant starts & gardening supplies

Top 5 Nonstarters

