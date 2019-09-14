Willy St. Fair continues Sunday in Madison

The 42nd annual Willy St. Fair kicked off on Madison's East side Saturday. The event is considered Madison's longest-running neighborhood gathering.

The event includes live music, food trucks and drinks. There are also countless vendors lining the street. One local artist, Lindsey Salzwedel, said this is the first time she has gotten to showcase her work 'Expressively You,' at the fair.

"I became a vendor today, because I wanted to take that leap and have my business grow, and have people share inspirational stories about how they can grow when they see my artwork," said. Salzwedel.

Proceeds from the Willy Street Fair benefits Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center’s two Summer Day Camps and Common Wealth.

The fair runs until 7 p.m. on Sunday.

