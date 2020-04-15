Willy Street Co-op, Union Cab team up to deliver groceries

Willy Street Co-op and Union Cab are teaming up to deliver groceries to customers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The partnership started on Wednesday, April 15, in an effort to help get groceries and products to Willy Street Co-op customers faster.

“We all need to come together and help other businesses and our community,” said Brendon Smith, Communications Director with Willy Street Co-op. “Like many other businesses around the world, Union Cab’s business is down and we need help getting products to our customers. It’s the perfect time for our cooperative and theirs to join forces.”

More deliveries will also mean fewer people will have to go inside the store to shop, which is beneficial to the health of staff and customers.

“We are excited to be of service to our community in new and crucial ways,” said JP Ziemer, Sales and Marketing Representative for Union Cab. “One important way we can do this is helping to ensure that people can feel secure in their ability to acquire their staples and have some continuity of normalcy during such a stressful time. Food security should be a human right and we are proud to help people maintain access to food while staying safe in their homes.”

CLICK HERE to access Willy Street Co-op's online store.

Smith said demand is high, so there might not be delivery or pick-up reservations available right away, but the store is adding more reservation slots as they are able.

“If you visit the site and don’t see an image on the homepage that says ‘our delivery and pick-up times are currently full,’ then there should be some availability," Smith said.

Union Cab is taking the following precautions to keep cabs and facilities clean:

