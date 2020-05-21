Willy Street Co-op offering local produce boxes to support farmers

A monthly subscription box filled with local vegetables and organic fruit will soon be available at Willy Street Co-op locations.

The grocery cooperative announced the subscription on Thursday and the service begins the first week of June.

Boxes will be available for weekly touchless pickup and will help out farmers who have more produce than they can sell due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This year, however, many of our farmers have more produce than they can sell due to reduced demand from restaurants and farmers' markets,” said Brendon Smith, Communications Director at Willy Street Co-op. “We asked both our local farmers and FairShare CSA Coalition if they supported this idea, and they were overwhelmingly in favor.”

The boxes will contain seasonal produce. The June vegetable box will contain asparagus, salad greens, radishes, and herbs. Fruit boxes will contain berries, rhubarb, cherries, and peaches.

The co-op says for $100, subscribers get at least $30 of produce every week for 4 weeks.

