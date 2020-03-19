E. Wilson Street to close Sunday for equipment delivery

In order to deliver equipment to the roof of the Madison Club, E. Wilson Street will be closed on Sunday in Madison.

Starting on Sunday, March 22 at 7 a.m., E. Wilson Street between South Pinckney Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will be closed to set up a crane to deliver heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment to the roof of the Madison Club.

The closure is expected to last until 7 p.m., according to the City of Madison Traffic Engineering Division.

During the closure, E. Wilson Street will be converted to a two-way street between King Street and the Government East Parking Garage.

Dawes Rigging and Crane will be delivering the equipment. Local access will be maintained at all times.