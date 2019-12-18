Wind and freezing temperatures for Wednesday morning

DECEMBER 18, 2019

5:00 a.m.

METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:

NO IMPACTFUL WEATHER TODAY.

Quiet weather conditions are expected through the week. Cold air has shifted into the region and wind has picked up. Wind chills will be below zero to start the day, but the wind will diminish by midday. A warm front will move through overnight and temperatures will hold steady or slowly rise. It is looking more and more like we will not have a white Christmas in southern Wisconsin as no precipitation is expected through the early part of next week.

We will bounce back quickly though with high temperatures in the 40s by the end of the week. High will be in the 40s through at least Christmas Eve.