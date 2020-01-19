Wind chills below zero expected Sunday morning

Sunday, January 19, 2020

4:30 a.m.

Today's Weather Impact Scale: Medium (Orange, 2 out of 4). Wind chills through 11 a.m. will range from -20 to -10 degrees. Wind chills this cold could cause frostbite on exposed skin within 30 minutes. Make sure to limit your time outside this morning. If you have to be outside, make to weather multiple layers and cover up as much exposed skin as possible.

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect until noon today for most of southern Wisconsin.

Tonight's Weather Impact: No impacts

Good Sunday morning! It is dangerously cold outside this morning, so make sure to limit your time outside through lunchtime today. The thermometer says temperature are on either side of zero degrees, but it feels much colder outside. A northwest wind at 10-15 mph is putting wind chills 10 to 20 degrees below zero. Try to limit the amount of time you spend outside this morning.

Wind chills will likely remain subzero through lunchtime today. Luckily, temperatures will warm into the teens, so dangerously cold weather is not expected this afternoon. The wind probably won't start to die down until this evening, though. Highs today will be in the upper teens to near 20 degrees, which is below average for this time of year. With a piece of energy passing to our west today a snow flurries will be possible today.

Tonight will be another cold night. Single-digit temperature readings are expected tonight into Monday morning. A few negative temperature readings will be possible. Expect a mostly cloudy sky and scattered flurries. No Accumulations are expected.

The weekend will continue for many on Monday. On M.L King Day, expect a mostly sunny sky and highs near or just above 20 degrees. Monday will likely be the pick day of the holiday weekend.

The brief break from the snow will continue through Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will be near 20 degrees. Our next big weather maker will arrive towards the end of next week and into the following weekend. This is when our rain and snow chances will start to increase again. This system could also bring in some relatively mild air as well. Highs towards the end of next week will be in the mid to upper 30s.