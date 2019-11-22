Wind chills bring in a cold Friday

Friday, November 21, 2019

4:00 a.m.

The NBC15 Weather Authority Forecast from Meteorologist James Parish:

Today's Weather Impact Scale: No impactful weather is expected today.

Happy Friday! Make sure to bundle up this morning. It's a bitterly cold start to the day. Temperatures are in the 20s area wide, but it feels even colder. A northwest wind at 5-15 mph is putting wind chills in the teens this morning. You're going to need a hot cup of coffee, winter coat, hat and gloves this morning. If there was any moisture left on the roads from Thursday's rain, then it did freeze overnight.

Despite increasing sunshine, today is going to be far from warm. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 30s. You'll need to stay bundled up this evening as temperatures drop through the low 30s.

Tonight will be clear and cold. Lows will be tumble back into the 20s tonight into Saturday morning.

This weekend doesn't look bad at all. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be near or just above 40 degrees. Sunday will be a touch warmer than Saturday. Saturday will feature a ton of sunshine, while clouds return on Sunday. Despite the clouds, Sunday should remain dry.

The weather pattern will turn more active next week, which is what Thanksgiving travelers don't want to hear. Monday will be seasonable and dry for the most part. Highs on Monday will be in the low to mid 40s. There will be slight chance rain late Monday and a slight chance of rain and snow Monday night.

Our next big weather maker probably won't arrive until Tuesday or Tuesday night. It's way too early to breakdown the exact timing and impacts of this system. Right now, the forecast models are all over the place the track and timing of the storm system. We'll be watching this system closely through the weekend because it will bring in a decent chance of rain and/or snow and could impact holiday travel across the Midwest.

This should be a quick moving system, so the rain and snow should be out of the area by Wednesday, which is a bigger travel day. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Another storm system could impact the area on Thanksgiving or Black Friday.