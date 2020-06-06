Front window smashed at Sun Prairie Cabela's

Sun Prairie police are searching for an unknown male subject after a front window at Cabela's was damaged.

Police say around 10:14 p.m. on Friday, an officer was patroling the lot of Cabela's at 1350 Cabela Drive and saw a front window to the store damaged with a large rock laying on the ground by the windo.

According to a Sun Prairie incident report, video surveillance from the store shows an unknown male subject wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, with a black face mask grabbing the large stone and throwing it at the front window 3-4 times. The unknown male subject then fled the parking lot on foot.

Authorities say there is no information at this time if this is related to the recent looting incidents in Dane County.

Anyone with information regarding the picture of the subject or any other information is asked to contact the Sun Prairie Police Department Non-Emergency Line at 608-837-7336, or anonymously at (608) 837-6300.