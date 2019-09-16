Windsor man arrested for his 6th OWI

A 57-year-old Windsor man was arrested on Friday for his sixth drunken driving offense

According to the Madison Police Department, Kennan Hawkins hit another vehicle on Stoughton Road near East Washington Avenue around 5 p.m Friday.

Authorities said the collision pushed the victim's car on to the median. Hawkins' SUV was blocking the middle traffic lane.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. After receiving treatment, Hawkins was taken to the Dane County Jail.