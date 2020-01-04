Cold front brings in rain/snow mix and gusty winds Sunday

The next big weather maker that will impact southern Wisconsin will arrive on Sunday.

A clipper system that will pass to our north on Sunday will drag a cold front across the area. This cold front will bring in a quick round rain/snow showers and strong winds.

NEXT BIG WEATHER MAKER



What: Cold Front



When: Sunday



Impacts: Quick round of scattered rain/snow showers, mainly north of Madison. Strong SW to W winds at 15-25 mph. Wind gusts could be over 30 mph. pic.twitter.com/Nax8690wVf — James Parish (@James_NBC15) January 4, 2020

A band of rain/snow will quickly push from west to east across the area Sunday morning into early Sunday afternoon. The best timing of the rain/snow mix will be between 8 a.m. and noon. Right now, it looks like places north of Madison will have the best chance of rain/snow on Sunday. Widespread travel impacts are not expected at this time.

The bigger weather problem will likely be the wind. Expect gusty south to west winds at 15-25 mph. Wind gusts Sunday afternoon could be above 30 mph. Winds this strong could cause problems on the roads for people traveling in high-profile vehicles. Anyone planning on taking down their holiday decorations on Sunday should use caution, especially if they will be climbing ladders.