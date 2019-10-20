Wings For All takes flight in Madison

Wings For All, an airport rehearsal program specifically designed for individuals on the autism spectrum, hosted a public event on Saturday afternoon in Madison.

The program gave families the chance to experience the process of taking a flight at Dane County Regional Airport. Another goal of the program is to assist people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, as well as their families.

Families arrived at the airport, checked-in at the ticket counter and received their boarding pass, went through TSA security and finally boarded a plane that did not take off.