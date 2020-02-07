Winter Carnival features free, family fun activities

The Wisconsin Alumni Association invites families to enjoy free activities at Alumni Park as part of the Winter Carnival.

Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association Winter Festival One Alumni Place Feb. 2, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (Photo © Andy Manis)

Some free art activities begin Friday evening where children can sip on hot cocoa and decorate buttons.

Saturday will include a hands on activities and winter themed storytelling at One Alumni Place.

There will also be an outdoor dance party on Lake Mendota with live music and a chance to snap photos with Lady Liberty.

Lady Liberty is back again after her return last year. Before 2019, Lady Liberty had taken a nine year hiatus.

Families can also explore Alumni Park’s exhibits highlighting more than 120 UW–Madison alumni.

All activities are drop-in and free to attend and begins on February 8 and runs from noon to 3 p.m.

