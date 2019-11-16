Winter Madison Night Market features festive tree lighting

The Winter Madison Night Market is celebrating the holiday season with a lighting ceremony, local shopping and great food.

On Saturday, November 16 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., the event takes place at the 100 block of State Street and parts of the capitol square.

At 6:08 p.m., as a nod to the Madison area code, Santa and Mrs. Claus will turn on the lights in a special ceremony.

The event is a celebration of Madison's unique and inspiring creative culture. Vendors showcase handmade products, local art, artisan gifts, and specialty foods. Many brick and mortar businesses are open late with specials.

Attendees are asked to help "Fill the Van" with EatStreet. Bring non-perishible items for the Goodman Community Center to the 100 block of State Street.

The Market is presented by Madison's Central Business Improvement District (BID) in partnership with the City of Madison.