Winter is warming across Wisconsin bringing impacts from agriculture to tourism

Sunday felt more like spring and not the final days of December. Spring-like temperatures soared into the middle and upper 50s. Madison officially topped out at 54 degrees which tied the record set back in 1984. While some may have enjoyed the mild weather, the overall trend of warm winter temperatures is not a good sign.

Even though there will still be rounds of cold weather during winter, and occasional record cold, long-term temperature trends show that winters are warming across the U.S. In fact, for much of the country, winter is the fastest warming season. In the Northeast, for example, winter has warmed three times faster than summer.

New data from our partners at Climate Central show average winter temperature in the contiguous U.S. has warmed by an average of nearly 3°F over the past half century. Madison has warmed by 4.6 degrees since 1970.

Of 242 stations analyzed, 79% (190) have warmed by at least 2°F since 1970. Only seven stations have cooled in this time period. The top five cities showing the most winter warming are all in the northern U.S.—led by Burlington, Vt. (6.8°F), Concord, N.H. (5.6°F) and Milwaukee, Wis. (5.5°F).

Although warmer winters may sound nice to some (especially those living in colder states), they come with consequences. A 2017 study projected that warming could cause winter recreation to shrink by up to 50% by 2050, resulting in tens of millions of forgone visits each year. This would be a significant blow to the local communities who depend on winter tourism dollars. In the 2015-16 season, skiing and snowmobiling alone generated $11.3 billion nationally and supported over 191,000 jobs.

Winter cold isn’t just important for recreation—production of fruits (such as apples, cherries and peaches) contribute $4 billion annually to the U.S. economy and rely on a period of winter chilling. Warmer winters also threaten to interfere with other natural rhythms—allowing crop pests to persist for longer and mistiming animal migration.

While you can't point at Climate Change for any one specific day or weather event, you can see pattern changes and increased events as a whole that are the result of Global Warming. It is something that will continue to need to be addressed and something we will continue to watch in the days, weeks, and years ahead.

The NBC15 Weather Authority App is available now on all mobile devices in the Google Play Store for Android users or the App Store for iOS users.