Winter parking rules go in effect Friday in several cities

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- While Southern Wisconsin has seen a few snowfalls this season, winter parking regulations do not start until Friday for many cities.
Baraboo
Alternate Side Parking is enforced Oct. 1 through Apr. 15. From Midnight to 3 p.m., people are asked to park on the even-numbered side of any public street on even-numbered days. On odd-numbered days, people need to park on the odd-numbered side of the street.
Black Earth
Alternate side parking rules are in effect from Nov. 15 to Apr. 15. The rules occur regardless of weather conditions. People need to park on the even house numbers side of the street on even-numbered days from 1 a.m. – 7 a.m. People need to park on the odd house numbered side of the street on odd numbered days during the same time period.
Darlington
Alternate-side street parking is in effect from Nov. 1 through Apr. 15 between the hours of Midnight and 6 a.m. People are asked to park on the even-numbered side of any public street on even-numbered days. On odd-numbered days, people need to park on the odd-numbered side of the street.
DeForest
Winter parking rules for DeForest begins Nov. 15 and will be in effect until Apr. 1. The rules are in effect from Midnight to 6 a.m. regardless of weather conditions. People are asked to park on the even-numbered side of any public street on even-numbered days. On odd-numbered days, people need to park on the odd-numbered side of the street.
Dodgeville
Alternate side parking rules are in effect from Nov. 15 to Apr. 1. The rules occur regardless of weather conditions. People need to park on the even house numbers side of the street on even-numbered days from 12:01 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. People need to park on the odd house numbered side of the street on odd numbered days during the same time period.
Lake Delton
Alternate Side Parking is enforced Dec. 1 through Mar. 15. From Midnight to 6 a.m. people are asked to park on the even-numbered side of any public street on even-numbered days. On odd-numbered days, people need to park on the odd-numbered side of the street.
Madison
Alternate side parking rules in Madison are in effect from Nov. 15 to Mar. 15. The rules occur regardless of weather conditions. People need to park on the even house numbers side of the street on even-numbered days from 1 a.m. – 7 a.m. People need to park on the odd house numbered side of the street on odd numbered days during the same time period.
It is city-wide except in the Snow Emergency Zone. That zone is in the downtown Isthmus area, the Vilas, Greenbush, and Bay Creek Neighborhoods, and the Marquette and Atwood neighborhoods south of the railroad tracks and west of Olbrich Park.
If you park in the Snow Emergency Zone, you only need to follow overnight alternate side parking rules during a Declared Snow Emergency.
A Declared Snow Emergency is when snow accumulates to 3" or more and all the streets in the downtown Snow Emergency Zone must be plowed. A Snow Emergency will always be declared prior to 9 p.m. if it is to take effect that night. If conditions warrant, a Snow Emergency can be extended beyond the 48 hours.
b>Marshall
Alternate Side Parking is enforced Nov. 15 to Mar. 31. From 2 a.m. to 6 a.m., people are asked to park on the even-numbered side of any public street on even-numbered days. On odd-numbered days, people need to park on the odd-numbered side of the street. No parking is allowed on Main Street, Hubbell Street, and Deerfield Road from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.
Mazomanie
The alternative side parking ordinance is in effect from Nov. 15 to Apr. 15 between 2:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. People are asked to park on the even-numbered side of any public street on even-numbered days. On odd-numbered days, people need to park on the odd-numbered side of the street.
Middleton
The alternative side parking ordinance is in effect from Nov. 15 to Mar. 15 between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. People are asked to park on the even-numbered side of any public street on even-numbered days. On odd-numbered days, people need to park on the odd-numbered side of the street.
If signs prohibit parking on one side of the street alternate parking does not apply. If the addresses on the street are all even or all odd-numbered, the alternate side parking regulations still applies. In effect, there is no on street parking every other night.
The rules are in effect regardless of weather conditions.
Monona
Monona does not follow alternate-side parking during snow events. In the event of a major snowstorm, the Mayor may declare a snow emergency. During a snow emergency, it is unlawful for any vehicle to be parked or left standing on any city street or public parking lot for the duration of the snow emergency. Cars parked on the street during a snow emergency will be towed.
Residents who do not have off-street parking available are welcome to park in the following parking lots for up to 48 hours while snow if being cleared from the streets:
- Ahuska Park
- Lottes Park
- Winnequah Park
- Frost Woods Beach
- Fireman's Park
- Maywood Park
- Schluter Park
Platteville
Winter parking rules go in effect Nov. 15 to Apr. 1 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. People are not allowed to park on the following streets:
- Water Street between Highway 151 and north City limits
- Second Street between Furnace Street and Sylvia Street
- Main Street between Broadway and the west City limits
- Sylvia Street between Fourth Street and Second Street
- Mineral Street between Water Street and the east City limits
- Fourth Street between Furnace Street and Sylvia Street
- Broadway between Main Street and the City limits on the northerly end
- Chestnut Street between Furnace Street and Adams Street
- Adams Street between Chestnut Street and Short Street
- Lancaster Street between Adams Street and north City limits
- Elm Street between Adams Street and Ridge Avenue
- Pine Street between Jay Street and Elm Street
- South Chestnut Street between the southerly City limits and Pine Street
- Southwest Road between Court Street and South Chestnut Street
- Court Street between Pine Street and Southwest Road
There will be alternate side parking on all streets not listed above. People are asked to park on the even-numbered side of any public street on even-numbered days. On odd-numbered days, people need to park on the odd-numbered side of the street.
The following streets are exempt from alternate side rules unless a snow emergency is declared by UW-Platteville:
- University Plaza
- Greenwood Avenue between Longhorn Drive and the west end
- College Drive from Greenwood Avenue to Sunset DriveThere also is no parking on any cul-de-sac in Platteville.
Poynette
Winter parking rules for Poynette begins Nov. 15 and will be in effect until Apr. 1. The rules are in effect from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. regardless of weather conditions. People are asked to park on the even-numbered side of any public street on even-numbered days. On odd-numbered days, people need to park on the odd-numbered side of the street.
Prairie du Sac
All vehicles are required to be off the streets once there is a snow accumulation of two inches of snow. The parking restriction remains in effect for 48 hours after the snow has stopped or until the streets are cleared.
Reedsburg
Winter parking regulations are in effect from Dec. 1 through Apr. 1 every day from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. People are asked to park on the even-numbered side of any public street on even-numbered days. On odd-numbered days, people need to park on the odd-numbered side of the street.
Richland Center
Alternate side parking began Nov. 1 and runs through Mar. 31 everyday between Midnight and 7 a.m. People are asked to park on the even-numbered side of any public street on even-numbered days. On odd-numbered days, people need to park on the odd-numbered side of the street.
During a period of unusually severe winter weather, the city may declare a Snow Removal Emergency. During a Snow Removal Emergency, parking is prohibited on all city streets and highways. Residents would be required to find off-street parking for up to 72 hours or until snow-removal operations are declared completed
Sauk City
Prairie du Sac requires that all vehicles be off the streets once there is an accumulation of two inches or more of snow to allow for snow plowing. This parking restriction remains in effect for 48 hours after the snow has stopped or until the streets are cleared. During this restriction, parking is available in the following municipal lots Water Street, Third Street, Fourth Street and Galena Street Public Lots
Spring Green
Winter parking regulations are in effect from Nov. 15 to Apr. 1 on any street. People are asked to park on the even-numbered side of any public street on even-numbered days. On odd-numbered days, people need to park on the odd-numbered side of the street.
In addition to the above section, no vehicle parking will be allowed on either side of the street between the hours of 2:00am and 6:00am in the downtown area as follows:
- Albany Street from Monroe Street to the railroad tracks
- Baltimore Street from Monroe Street to Jefferson Street
- Jefferson Street from Washington Street to Winsted Street
- Lexington Street from Daley Street to Madison Street
- Washington Street from Daley Street to Madison Street
- Worcester Street from Monroe to Madison Street
Sun Prairie
In Sun Prairie, alternate side parking rules are in effect from Nov. 15 to Mar. 31 on Wyoming Avenue.
The city also prohibits parking on snow routes from Midnight to 7 a.m. from Dec. 1 through Mar. 31 regardless of whether there is any snow on the ground. Snow routes are first to be cleared and are marked throughout the city.
The snow routes include:
- Bird Street, in its entirety within the corporate limits
- Blackwolf Trail, north of Stonehaven Drive to its end
- Blankenheim Lane from Chase Boulevard, Northerly to Hanley Drive
- Blue Aster Boulevard from Grande Avenue east to its end
- Blue Heron Boulevard in its entirety
- North Bristol Street, from Windsor Street Northerly to the corporate limits
- South Bristol Street, from Main Street Southerly to Linnerud Drive
- Broadway Drive from Wyoming Avenue to Stonehaven Drive
- Capitol Drive in its entirety
- Chase Boulevard from Dewey Street, Easterly to Blankenheim Drive
- North City Station Drive in its entirety
- South City Station Drive in its entirety
- Clara Street from Columbus Street, Easterly to North Musket Ridge
- Clarmar Drive from West Main Street, Southerly to Percheron Trail
- Columbus Street, from Main Street north Easterly to corporate limits
- Crystal Lane from Emerald Terrace, Easterly to North Walker Way
- Davison Drive from State Trunk Highway 19, Southerly to Emerald Terrace
- Dewey Street from East Main Street, Northerly to Chase Boulevard
- Eddington Drive, in its entirety
- Emerald Terrace from Davison Drive, Westerly to Crystal Lane
- Grove Street, from East Main Street Southerly to the Corporate Limits
- Hanley Drive from Blankenheim Drive, Easterly to Woodview Drive
- Harvard Drive from Major Way, Easterly to South Bird Street
- Hawthorn Drive from Grove Street to South Musket Ridge Drive
- Innovation Way in its entirety
- Klubertanz Drive from Summit Avenue, Easterly to Columbus Street
- Main Street in its entirety
- Major Way from Sunfield Street, Northerly to Harvard Drive
- Market Street, from Park Street Northerly to East Main Street
- North Musket Ridge Drive from Laura Street to East Main Street
- South Musket Ridge Drive from East Main Street to Sweet Grass Drive
- O'Keeffe Avenue, from West Main Street to White Oak Drive
- O'Keeffe Avenue, from Reiner Road Westerly to its end
- Park Street, from Grove Street Westerly to Market Street
- Pilgrim Trail in its entirety
- Spring Street from Brooks Drive to Blue Aster Boulevard
- State Trunk Highway 19, from the East Corporate Limits Westerly to the West Corporate Limits
- Steven Street, from Vandenburg Street to Edgemore Drive
- Stonehaven Drive, from North Bristol Street to North Bird Street and from Broadway Drive to Highway
- Summit Avenue from Bird Street Easterly to West Klubertanz Drive
- Sunfield Street from O'Keeffe Avenue, Easterly to Major Way
- Thomas Drive from Blankenheim Lane, Easterly to Pilgrim Trail
- Thompson Road from West Main Street North to its end
- Tower Drive from North Bristol Street to North Bird Street
- Triumph Drive in its entirety
- Vandenburg Street from Steven Street, Easterly to North Bird Street
- North Walker Way from Crystal Lane, Southerly to West Main Street
- North Westmount Drive in its entirety
- Wilburn Road, from North Bristol Street east to Columbus Street
- Woodview Drive, from Hanley Drive Northerly to its end
Verona
In Verona, seasonal parking regulations take effect Nov. 20 through Apr. 1. From 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. people are asked to park on the even-numbered side of any public street on even-numbered days. On odd-numbered days, people need to park on the odd-numbered side of the street.
Waunakee
The alternate side parking ordinance in Waunakee is effective from Midnight through 6 a.m. from Nov. 1 to Apr. 1. People are asked to park on the even-numbered side of any public street on even-numbered days. On odd-numbered days, people need to park on the odd-numbered side of the street.
Windsor
The alternate side parking ordinance in Windsor is effective from 1 a.m. through 10 a.m. from Nov. 15 to Apr. 15. People are asked to park on the even-numbered side of any public street on even-numbered days. On odd-numbered days, people need to park on the odd-numbered side of the street.
Wisconsin Dells
Alternate Side Parking in residential areas is enforced Dec. 1 through Mar. 31. From 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. people are asked to park on the even-numbered side of any public street on even-numbered days. On odd-numbered days, people need to park on the odd-numbered side of the street.
This rule does not apply to any area where parking is only allowed on one side of the street.