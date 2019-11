Winter parking rules go in effect Friday in several cities

While Southern Wisconsin has seen a few snowfalls this season, winter parking regulations do not start until Friday for many cities.

Baraboo

Alternate Side Parking is enforced Oct. 1 through Apr. 15. From Midnight to 3 p.m., people are asked to park on the even-numbered side of any public street on even-numbered days. On odd-numbered days, people need to park on the odd-numbered side of the street.

Black Earth

Alternate side parking rules are in effect from Nov. 15 to Apr. 15. The rules occur regardless of weather conditions. People need to park on the even house numbers side of the street on even-numbered days from 1 a.m. – 7 a.m. People need to park on the odd house numbered side of the street on odd numbered days during the same time period.

Darlington

Alternate-side street parking is in effect from Nov. 1 through Apr. 15 between the hours of Midnight and 6 a.m. People are asked to park on the even-numbered side of any public street on even-numbered days. On odd-numbered days, people need to park on the odd-numbered side of the street.

DeForest

Winter parking rules for DeForest begins Nov. 15 and will be in effect until Apr. 1. The rules are in effect from Midnight to 6 a.m. regardless of weather conditions. People are asked to park on the even-numbered side of any public street on even-numbered days. On odd-numbered days, people need to park on the odd-numbered side of the street.

Dodgeville

Alternate side parking rules are in effect from Nov. 15 to Apr. 1. The rules occur regardless of weather conditions. People need to park on the even house numbers side of the street on even-numbered days from 12:01 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. People need to park on the odd house numbered side of the street on odd numbered days during the same time period.

Lake Delton

Alternate Side Parking is enforced Dec. 1 through Mar. 15. From Midnight to 6 a.m. people are asked to park on the even-numbered side of any public street on even-numbered days. On odd-numbered days, people need to park on the odd-numbered side of the street.

Madison

Alternate side parking rules in Madison are in effect from Nov. 15 to Mar. 15. The rules occur regardless of weather conditions. People need to park on the even house numbers side of the street on even-numbered days from 1 a.m. – 7 a.m. People need to park on the odd house numbered side of the street on odd numbered days during the same time period.

It is city-wide except in the Snow Emergency Zone. That zone is in the downtown Isthmus area, the Vilas, Greenbush, and Bay Creek Neighborhoods, and the Marquette and Atwood neighborhoods south of the railroad tracks and west of Olbrich Park.

If you park in the Snow Emergency Zone, you only need to follow overnight alternate side parking rules during a Declared Snow Emergency.

A Declared Snow Emergency is when snow accumulates to 3" or more and all the streets in the downtown Snow Emergency Zone must be plowed. A Snow Emergency will always be declared prior to 9 p.m. if it is to take effect that night. If conditions warrant, a Snow Emergency can be extended beyond the 48 hours.

b>Marshall

Alternate Side Parking is enforced Nov. 15 to Mar. 31. From 2 a.m. to 6 a.m., people are asked to park on the even-numbered side of any public street on even-numbered days. On odd-numbered days, people need to park on the odd-numbered side of the street. No parking is allowed on Main Street, Hubbell Street, and Deerfield Road from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Mazomanie

The alternative side parking ordinance is in effect from Nov. 15 to Apr. 15 between 2:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. People are asked to park on the even-numbered side of any public street on even-numbered days. On odd-numbered days, people need to park on the odd-numbered side of the street.

Middleton

The alternative side parking ordinance is in effect from Nov. 15 to Mar. 15 between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. People are asked to park on the even-numbered side of any public street on even-numbered days. On odd-numbered days, people need to park on the odd-numbered side of the street.

If signs prohibit parking on one side of the street alternate parking does not apply. If the addresses on the street are all even or all odd-numbered, the alternate side parking regulations still applies. In effect, there is no on street parking every other night.

The rules are in effect regardless of weather conditions.

Monona

Monona does not follow alternate-side parking during snow events. In the event of a major snowstorm, the Mayor may declare a snow emergency. During a snow emergency, it is unlawful for any vehicle to be parked or left standing on any city street or public parking lot for the duration of the snow emergency. Cars parked on the street during a snow emergency will be towed.

Residents who do not have off-street parking available are welcome to park in the following parking lots for up to 48 hours while snow if being cleared from the streets:





Ahuska Park

Lottes Park

Winnequah Park

Frost Woods Beach

Fireman's Park

Maywood Park

Schluter Park

Platteville

Winter parking rules go in effect Nov. 15 to Apr. 1 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. People are not allowed to park on the following streets:





Water Street between Highway 151 and north City limits



Second Street between Furnace Street and Sylvia Street



Main Street between Broadway and the west City limits



Sylvia Street between Fourth Street and Second Street



Mineral Street between Water Street and the east City limits



Fourth Street between Furnace Street and Sylvia Street



Broadway between Main Street and the City limits on the northerly end



Chestnut Street between Furnace Street and Adams Street



Adams Street between Chestnut Street and Short Street



Lancaster Street between Adams Street and north City limits



Elm Street between Adams Street and Ridge Avenue



Pine Street between Jay Street and Elm Street



South Chestnut Street between the southerly City limits and Pine Street



Southwest Road between Court Street and South Chestnut Street



Court Street between Pine Street and Southwest Road

There will be alternate side parking on all streets not listed above. People are asked to park on the even-numbered side of any public street on even-numbered days. On odd-numbered days, people need to park on the odd-numbered side of the street.

The following streets are exempt from alternate side rules unless a snow emergency is declared by UW-Platteville:





University Plaza



Greenwood Avenue between Longhorn Drive and the west end



College Drive from Greenwood Avenue to Sunset Drive

There also is no parking on any cul-de-sac in Platteville.

Poynette

Winter parking rules for Poynette begins Nov. 15 and will be in effect until Apr. 1. The rules are in effect from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. regardless of weather conditions. People are asked to park on the even-numbered side of any public street on even-numbered days. On odd-numbered days, people need to park on the odd-numbered side of the street.

Prairie du Sac

All vehicles are required to be off the streets once there is a snow accumulation of two inches of snow. The parking restriction remains in effect for 48 hours after the snow has stopped or until the streets are cleared.

Reedsburg

Winter parking regulations are in effect from Dec. 1 through Apr. 1 every day from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. People are asked to park on the even-numbered side of any public street on even-numbered days. On odd-numbered days, people need to park on the odd-numbered side of the street.

Richland Center

Alternate side parking began Nov. 1 and runs through Mar. 31 everyday between Midnight and 7 a.m. People are asked to park on the even-numbered side of any public street on even-numbered days. On odd-numbered days, people need to park on the odd-numbered side of the street.

During a period of unusually severe winter weather, the city may declare a Snow Removal Emergency. During a Snow Removal Emergency, parking is prohibited on all city streets and highways. Residents would be required to find off-street parking for up to 72 hours or until snow-removal operations are declared completed

Sauk City

Prairie du Sac requires that all vehicles be off the streets once there is an accumulation of two inches or more of snow to allow for snow plowing. This parking restriction remains in effect for 48 hours after the snow has stopped or until the streets are cleared. During this restriction, parking is available in the following municipal lots Water Street, Third Street, Fourth Street and Galena Street Public Lots

Spring Green

Winter parking regulations are in effect from Nov. 15 to Apr. 1 on any street. People are asked to park on the even-numbered side of any public street on even-numbered days. On odd-numbered days, people need to park on the odd-numbered side of the street.

In addition to the above section, no vehicle parking will be allowed on either side of the street between the hours of 2:00am and 6:00am in the downtown area as follows:





Albany Street from Monroe Street to the railroad tracks

Baltimore Street from Monroe Street to Jefferson Street

Jefferson Street from Washington Street to Winsted Street

Lexington Street from Daley Street to Madison Street

Washington Street from Daley Street to Madison Street

Worcester Street from Monroe to Madison Street

Sun Prairie

In Sun Prairie, alternate side parking rules are in effect from Nov. 15 to Mar. 31 on Wyoming Avenue.

The city also prohibits parking on snow routes from Midnight to 7 a.m. from Dec. 1 through Mar. 31 regardless of whether there is any snow on the ground. Snow routes are first to be cleared and are marked throughout the city.

The snow routes include:





Bird Street, in its entirety within the corporate limits

Blackwolf Trail, north of Stonehaven Drive to its end

Blankenheim Lane from Chase Boulevard, Northerly to Hanley Drive

Blue Aster Boulevard from Grande Avenue east to its end

Blue Heron Boulevard in its entirety

North Bristol Street, from Windsor Street Northerly to the corporate limits

South Bristol Street, from Main Street Southerly to Linnerud Drive

Broadway Drive from Wyoming Avenue to Stonehaven Drive

Capitol Drive in its entirety

Chase Boulevard from Dewey Street, Easterly to Blankenheim Drive

North City Station Drive in its entirety

South City Station Drive in its entirety

Clara Street from Columbus Street, Easterly to North Musket Ridge

Clarmar Drive from West Main Street, Southerly to Percheron Trail

Columbus Street, from Main Street north Easterly to corporate limits

Crystal Lane from Emerald Terrace, Easterly to North Walker Way

Davison Drive from State Trunk Highway 19, Southerly to Emerald Terrace

Dewey Street from East Main Street, Northerly to Chase Boulevard

Eddington Drive, in its entirety

Emerald Terrace from Davison Drive, Westerly to Crystal Lane

Grove Street, from East Main Street Southerly to the Corporate Limits

Hanley Drive from Blankenheim Drive, Easterly to Woodview Drive

Harvard Drive from Major Way, Easterly to South Bird Street

Hawthorn Drive from Grove Street to South Musket Ridge Drive

Innovation Way in its entirety

Klubertanz Drive from Summit Avenue, Easterly to Columbus Street

Main Street in its entirety

Major Way from Sunfield Street, Northerly to Harvard Drive

Market Street, from Park Street Northerly to East Main Street

North Musket Ridge Drive from Laura Street to East Main Street

South Musket Ridge Drive from East Main Street to Sweet Grass Drive

O'Keeffe Avenue, from West Main Street to White Oak Drive

O'Keeffe Avenue, from Reiner Road Westerly to its end

Park Street, from Grove Street Westerly to Market Street

Pilgrim Trail in its entirety

Spring Street from Brooks Drive to Blue Aster Boulevard

State Trunk Highway 19, from the East Corporate Limits Westerly to the West Corporate Limits

Steven Street, from Vandenburg Street to Edgemore Drive

Stonehaven Drive, from North Bristol Street to North Bird Street and from Broadway Drive to Highway

Summit Avenue from Bird Street Easterly to West Klubertanz Drive

Sunfield Street from O'Keeffe Avenue, Easterly to Major Way

Thomas Drive from Blankenheim Lane, Easterly to Pilgrim Trail

Thompson Road from West Main Street North to its end

Tower Drive from North Bristol Street to North Bird Street

Triumph Drive in its entirety

Vandenburg Street from Steven Street, Easterly to North Bird Street

North Walker Way from Crystal Lane, Southerly to West Main Street

North Westmount Drive in its entirety

Wilburn Road, from North Bristol Street east to Columbus Street

Woodview Drive, from Hanley Drive Northerly to its end

Verona

In Verona, seasonal parking regulations take effect Nov. 20 through Apr. 1. From 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. people are asked to park on the even-numbered side of any public street on even-numbered days. On odd-numbered days, people need to park on the odd-numbered side of the street.

Waunakee

The alternate side parking ordinance in Waunakee is effective from Midnight through 6 a.m. from Nov. 1 to Apr. 1. People are asked to park on the even-numbered side of any public street on even-numbered days. On odd-numbered days, people need to park on the odd-numbered side of the street.

Windsor

The alternate side parking ordinance in Windsor is effective from 1 a.m. through 10 a.m. from Nov. 15 to Apr. 15. People are asked to park on the even-numbered side of any public street on even-numbered days. On odd-numbered days, people need to park on the odd-numbered side of the street.

Wisconsin Dells

Alternate Side Parking in residential areas is enforced Dec. 1 through Mar. 31. From 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. people are asked to park on the even-numbered side of any public street on even-numbered days. On odd-numbered days, people need to park on the odd-numbered side of the street.

This rule does not apply to any area where parking is only allowed on one side of the street.