Winter parking rules go in effect Friday in several cities

While Southern Wisconsin has seen a few snowfalls this season, winter parking regulations do not start until Friday for many cities.

Baraboo

Alternate Side Parking is enforced Oct. 1 through Apr. 15. From Midnight to 3 p.m., people are asked to park on the even-numbered side of any public street on even-numbered days. On odd-numbered days, people need to park on the odd-numbered side of the street.

Black Earth

Alternate side parking rules are in effect from Nov. 15 to Apr. 15. The rules occur regardless of weather conditions. People need to park on the even house numbers side of the street on even-numbered days from 1 a.m. – 7 a.m. People need to park on the odd house numbered side of the street on odd numbered days during the same time period.

Darlington

Alternate-side street parking is in effect from Nov. 1 through Apr. 15 between the hours of Midnight and 6 a.m. People are asked to park on the even-numbered side of any public street on even-numbered days. On odd-numbered days, people need to park on the odd-numbered side of the street.

DeForest

Winter parking rules for DeForest begins Nov. 15 and will be in effect until Apr. 1. The rules are in effect from Midnight to 6 a.m. regardless of weather conditions. People are asked to park on the even-numbered side of any public street on even-numbered days. On odd-numbered days, people need to park on the odd-numbered side of the street.

Dodgeville

Alternate side parking rules are in effect from Nov. 15 to Apr. 1. The rules occur regardless of weather conditions. People need to park on the even house numbers side of the street on even-numbered days from 12:01 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. People need to park on the odd house numbered side of the street on odd numbered days during the same time period.

Lake Delton

Alternate Side Parking is enforced Dec. 1 through Mar. 15. From Midnight to 6 a.m. people are asked to park on the even-numbered side of any public street on even-numbered days. On odd-numbered days, people need to park on the odd-numbered side of the street.

Madison

Alternate side parking rules in Madison are in effect from Nov. 15 to Mar. 15. The rules occur regardless of weather conditions. People need to park on the even house numbers side of the street on even-numbered days from 1 a.m. – 7 a.m. People need to park on the odd house numbered side of the street on odd numbered days during the same time period.

It is city-wide except in the Snow Emergency Zone. That zone is in the downtown Isthmus area, the Vilas, Greenbush, and Bay Creek Neighborhoods, and the Marquette and Atwood neighborhoods south of the railroad tracks and west of Olbrich Park.

If you park in the Snow Emergency Zone, you only need to follow overnight alternate side parking rules during a Declared Snow Emergency.

A Declared Snow Emergency is when snow accumulates to 3" or more and all the streets in the downtown Snow Emergency Zone must be plowed. A Snow Emergency will always be declared prior to 9 p.m. if it is to take effect that night. If conditions warrant, a Snow Emergency can be extended beyond the 48 hours.

b>Marshall

Alternate Side Parking is enforced Nov. 15 to Mar. 31. From 2 a.m. to 6 a.m., people are asked to park on the even-numbered side of any public street on even-numbered days. On odd-numbered days, people need to park on the odd-numbered side of the street. No parking is allowed on Main Street, Hubbell Street, and Deerfield Road from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Mazomanie

The alternative side parking ordinance is in effect from Nov. 15 to Apr. 15 between 2:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. People are asked to park on the even-numbered side of any public street on even-numbered days. On odd-numbered days, people need to park on the odd-numbered side of the street.

Middleton

The alternative side parking ordinance is in effect from Nov. 15 to Mar. 15 between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. People are asked to park on the even-numbered side of any public street on even-numbered days. On odd-numbered days, people need to park on the odd-numbered side of the street.

If signs prohibit parking on one side of the street alternate parking does not apply. If the addresses on the street are all even or all odd-numbered, the alternate side parking regulations still applies. In effect, there is no on street parking every other night.

The rules are in effect regardless of weather conditions.

Monona

Monona does not follow alternate-side parking during snow events. In the event of a major snowstorm, the Mayor may declare a snow emergency. During a snow emergency, it is unlawful for any vehicle to be parked or left standing on any city street or public parking lot for the duration of the snow emergency. Cars parked on the street during a snow emergency will be towed.

Residents who do not have off-street parking available are welcome to park in the following parking lots for up to 48 hours while snow if being cleared from the streets:





Ahuska Park

Lottes Park

Winnequah Park

Frost Woods Beach

Fireman's Park

Maywood Park

Schluter Park

Platteville

Winter parking rules go in effect Nov. 15 to Apr. 1 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. People are not allowed to park on the following streets:





Water Street between Highway 151 and north City limits



Second Street between Furnace Street and Sylvia Street



Main Street between Broadway and the west City limits



Sylvia Street between Fourth Street and Second Street



Mineral Street between Water Street and the east City limits



Fourth Street between Furnace Street and Sylvia Street



Broadway between Main Street and the City limits on the northerly end



Chestnut Street between Furnace Street and Adams Street



Adams Street between Chestnut Street and Short Street



Lancaster Street between Adams Street and north City limits



Elm Street between Adams Street and Ridge Avenue



Pine Street between Jay Street and Elm Street



South Chestnut Street between the southerly City limits and Pine Street



Southwest Road between Court Street and South Chestnut Street



Court Street between Pine Street and Southwest Road

There will be alternate side parking on all streets not listed above. People are asked to park on the even-numbered side of any public street on even-numbered days. On odd-numbered days, people need to park on the odd-numbered side of the street.

The following streets are exempt from alternate side rules unless a snow emergency is declared by UW-Platteville:

