Winter storm continues into the weekend

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through Saturday for all of southern Wisconsin as another winter storm impacts the region. A strong low Pressure system will keep mixed wintry weather around with treacherous conditions on area roadways.

Track the storm as it moves through southern Wisconsin with the NBC15 Weather Authority app. Get alerts specific to where you are and follow the system on the interactive radar. Click the link to download it today. iOS | Android

TIMELINE

Heavy snow will start to mix with sleet and freezing rain Saturday night, especially across the south. Late Friday night and Saturday morning, there is the potential of a dry slot moving in. This would result in freezing mist and drizzle. Colder temperatures rush in Saturday morning switching everything over to another quick burst of snow before everything pushes out around midday.

SNOW & ICE AMOUNTS

Snow totals look to be in the 3-5 inch range Madison southward with the potential of up to a tenth of an inch of freezing rain. Accumulations of 5-8 inches remain likely north with a glaze of ice possible. Gusty winds will push in Saturday afternoon once the snow ends with areas of blowing and drifting snow.

TRAVEL

Travel is highly discouraged Friday night and Saturday morning. While the wintry precipitation will taper off Saturday, slick roadways will remain and caution should be used even into Sunday morning.

The NBC15 Weather Authority App is available now on all mobile devices in the Google Play Store for Android users or the App Store for iOS users.