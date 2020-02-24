Winter weather expected the hit the Wisconsin-Illinois border Tuesday

The track of a potential winter storm in Wisconsin has shifted, moving most of southern Wisconsin out of the affected area.

The latest models indicate a more southerly track to the system. So, the Winter Storm Watch posted Sunday has been moved to the southeast and no longer includes the city of Madison.

Both Rock County and the Milwaukee area are included in the watch. Snowfall there is expected to be the highest, near the state line. The snow is expected to start falling Tuesday and continue through Wednesday.

After the low passes by, we will see colder air filling in and temperatures will return to below-average readings through the middle of the week. Breezy condition are expected for both Tuesday and Wednesday.