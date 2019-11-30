Winter storm impacts Wisconsin this weekend

Saturday, November 30, 2019

4:30 a.m.

The NBC15 Weather Authority Forecast from Meteorologist James Parish:

This Weekend's Weather Impact Scale: Medium (Orange, 2 out of 4). Widespread rain and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible on Saturday. Widespread rainfall totals on Saturday will range from 0.5-1.0"+. The rain will transition to a rain/snow mix Saturday night and to all snow on Sunday. Snowfall totals will range from dusting to an 1" for Madison and points south to 2-4 inches places north of Madison. Saturday and Sunday will also be windy. Expect a strong east wind on Saturday and a strong north wind on Sunday. Wind gusts on both days could be above 30 mph.

Good Saturday morning! A few bands of snow moved northeast across the northwestern corner of the area overnight. With temperatures near freezing, watch out for slick and snowy roads across Sauk, Juneau, Adams, Richland, Vernon and Crawford Co. The rest of the area didn't see much overnight and stayed just above the freezing mark.

A major winter storm is going to impact Wisconsin and the region this weekend. This storm system will bring heavy rain, heavy snow and strong winds to the Midwest and will likely cause some major travel headaches for people returning home from the holiday. Widespread snowfall totals across northern WI and MN will range from 6-12". It's not out of the question for some places to see up to 2 feet of snow. The heaviest snow will likely stay just north of southern Wisconsin.

Today is going to be a wet and windy day. There is a chance of a light wintry mix this morning. The precipitation will turn to all rain this morning and pick up in coverage and intensity this afternoon. Heavy rain and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible this afternoon and evening. The wind will be out of the east at 15-20 mph. Wind gusts could be up to 35 mph. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 40s.

It's going to be a wintry mess for the Badgers game this afternoon in Minneapolis. Rain/snow will coming down throughout the game. Temperatures will be near or just above freezing. It's also going to be windy. Anyone traveling to Minneapolis this morning should expect some delays. The weather will likely be much worse this evening and tonight to travel home. The weather probably won't start to improve until Sunday afternoon.

The rain will start to transition into a rain/snow mix overnight. Luckily, temperatures will probably stay just above freezing, so no major travel problems are expect tonight into Sunday morning. Lows tonight into Sunday morning will be in the low to mid 30s.

On Sunday, we're going to be on the backside or cold side of the storm system. A rain/snow mix is likely on Sunday. There's the potential the mix could turn into all snow Sunday afternoon or evening. A couple of inches of snow will be possible for places north of Madison and Dane Co. With temperatures expected to stay above freezing, widespread snow covered roads on Sunday are not likely. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Falling and blowing snow could reduce your visibility. On Sunday, expect strong north wind winds at 15-20 mph and wind gusts up to 30 mph.

The weather pattern will start to quiet down early next week. Monday through Wednesday of next week looks dry and cold. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 30s and lows will be in the mid to upper 20s. Slight rain and snow chances could return towards the end of next week.