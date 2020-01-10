Winter storm threatens significant snow and ice accumulations

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued with for southern Wisconsin starting Friday night. Additional warnings and advisories are likely to be issued as we head into the weekend as a complex winter storm takes aim on the area. This will bring all types of wintry weather with the potential of significant snow accumulations.

A cold front has pushed into northern Illinois allowing colder air to filter into the region. Warm moist air overriding that ahead of a developing low pressures system will bring two rounds of active weather. One round of precipitation is likely Friday night into Saturday with another one Saturday evening into Sunday.

Track the storm as it moves through southern Wisconsin with the NBC15 Weather Authority app. Get alerts specific to where you are and follow the system on the interactive radar. Click the link to download it today. iOS | Android

TIMELINE

Round one arrives Friday evening as snow will start to overspread the area from southwest to northeast around sunset. As the evening progresses, warmer air will sneak in southeast of Madison allowing for a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain to develop. There is the potential of a period of all freezing rain across far southeastern Wisconsin. This will continue into early Saturday morning.

Precipitation will taper off to some freezing drizzle with a break in the action anticipated mid-morning Saturday through early afternoon. Round two of wintry weather will move in Saturday afternoon and evening. This is where heavy snowfall is possible. A wintry mix remains likely for areas of southeastern Wisconsin. Activity will taper off early Sunday with partial sunshine returning by the afternoon.

SNOW & ICE AMOUNTS

Current thinking for snow totals range from 8-12 inches on a line from Grant-Iowa-Dane-Jefferson Counties. North of that 5-8 inches is possible with totals dropping off even more from there. Current thinking is 5-8 inches for much of the stateline with ice accumulations of .10-.25" possible as well.

A wintry mix and tight gradient do present some problems and could result in an adjustment to the current forecast. Winds will also be gusty during the event out of the northeast. Wind gusts could range from 30-40 mph resulting in significant blowing and drifting of snow.

TRAVEL

Travel is highly discouraged starting Friday night and may become impossible late Saturday night. Hazardous driving conditions will be likely with snow-covered roads expected through early Sunday.

While there does remain some uncertainty with the exact setup of wintry weather in our area, the forecast is certain that we will see plenty of winter weather this weekend. Stay tuned for updates as we move through the weekend.

The NBC15 Weather Authority App is available now on all mobile devices in the Google Play Store for Android users or the App Store for iOS users.