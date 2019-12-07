‘Wintersong’ concert to benefit Second Harvest Foodbank

For the last six years, the Wintersong Benefit Concert has helped raise money for the Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin. It will take place on Saturday, December 7 at 8 p.m. at the Barrymore Theatre.

This year’s lineup features musicians Anna Vogelzang, Nick Brown, Coyote BrotheR, Josh Harty, Madison Malone, shawndell Marks Music, ASUMAYA, Seasaw and other special guests. The band of merrymakers will cover holiday tunes, perform seasonal group numbers, and raise donations for Second Harvest in this family-friendly, fun-filled event.

Both ticket and raffle proceeds will benefit Second Harvest. Guests will also hear from Michelle Orge of Second Harvest Foodbank.

To date Wintersong concerts have raised more than $41,000 to help families and individuals who struggle with hunger in southwestern Wisconsin.

Concert tickets are $18 in advance, on sale at the Barrymore. Charge tickets at 608-241-8633, or order online at BarrymoreLive.com. On the day of the show, tickets will be available for $20 at the door, for $18 with a non-perishable food donation or a student ID, or for $10 for children under 12. Non-perishable donations are welcome.