Wintry mix develops tonight then changes to all rain Saturday morning

Friday November 29th, 2019

2:30 PM

Weather Impact Scale: Orange (2 out of 4) due to wintry mix tonight

Our weather pattern will remain active over the weekend as our next weather system moves in. Tonight look for a light wintry mix to develop between 7-9 pm. We will see a mixture of rain, snow, and sleet. As warmer air works in, we’ll see a transition to all rain before sunrise tomorrow. Surface temperatures are too warm for anything to accumulate, therefore, I don’t foresee a slippery travel tonight, or through Saturday for that matter.

A rainy Saturday is expected for all of southern Wisconsin. Rainfall totals will range between 0.50-0.75” for Central and south western parts of the state. Northeast of Madison rain totals will approach 0.75+ with local amounts of close to 1.00” possible.

Sunday things will get interesting once again, as cooler air wraps into the moisture. We will see rain showers Sunday giving away to snow showers by Sunday afternoon.

Accumulations on Sunday will be very low, with most locations below 1.0” of snow. Again, surface temperatures will be above freezing, which means snow will not affect road conditions. We will see light accumulations on grassy surfaces and roof tops.

A benign pattern will set up for much of next week, with sunshine and cooler air expected.

