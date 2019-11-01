Wintry pattern continues to kick off November

After chilly temperatures and record snow to wrap of October, the question remains was it a fluke or is winter here to stay. As for the first weekend of the month, it looks like we will continue with below normal temperatures and scattered rain and snow showers.

The monthly outlook for November calls for pretty good chances of below normal temperatures. This looks to be especially true the first half of the month. As for precipitation, it could go either way. Odds are it will be near normal but with cooler than normal temperatures, snowfall will likely be above normal.

Average highs for early November run into the lower 50s with overnight lows into the middle 30s. By the end of the month, average highs drop to the middle 30s with lows into the lower 20s. Liquid precipitation comes in at 2.39 inches with 2.6 inches of snowfall.

Daylight loss continues it downward trend with 61 minutes lost. Don't forget, Daylight Saving Time will end early Sunday morning. At 2:00 a.m. we flip back to 1:00 a.m.

