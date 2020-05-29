Wis. AG calls death of George Floyd "torture and murder"

The state's top law enforcement officer described the death of a black man in Minnesota while in police custody on Monday as "torture and murder, under the color of law."

In a two-sentence statement released Friday, Attorney General Josh Kaul called for the officers involved in George Floyd's death to be prosecuted "to the full extent of the law.

Full statement from Josh Kaul:



What America witnessed happening to George Floyd in Minneapolis was not, in any true sense of the phrase, law enforcement. It was torture and murder, under the color of law. Justice demands that those involved in this depraved crime be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

The statement for the Democratic Attorney General mirrored similar statements made Thursday be some of the top law enforcement officers and community leaders in Dane Co.