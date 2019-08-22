Wis. DOJ hires prosecutor in investigation into Richland Center police chief

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has hired a special prosecutor to continue the investigation into Richland Center Police Chief Lucas Clements, Mayor Mike Kaufman tells NBC15.

Kaufman says he does not know the nature of the investigation.

In 2013, Clements, then a lieutenant with Richland Center police, was under investigation after receiving four traffic citations.

That investigation was started after Clemmons allegedly drove into a guard rail, and allegedly had been drinking before the accident.

