Wis. Dells golfing fundraiser raises money for student scholarships

The Wisconsin Dells community is hitting the green Tuesday for a good cause.

The Wisconsin Dells Education Foundation says it’s nearing its $1 million fundraising goal for student scholarships.

The program hopes its "Golf for a Future" event will help it reach its goal. In total the DWEF has given out nearly a $1 million in scholarships since the program started.

"Our next goal is to help our school district today, so with scholarships for our schools and programs, we can help those kids prepare for the next step in their life," says DEF board member Diana Johnson.

Every students who applies to the program gets a scholarships. The event is in its ninth year.

