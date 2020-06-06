Wis. Dells police arrest 4 people wanted in Milwaukee felony investigation

Wisconsin Dells police have arrested four people involved in an "ongoing felony investigation" in Milwaukee Saturday, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

The Office said in a release that Milwaukee police notified them that the suspects were staying in a hotel in the Dells.

MPD added to the Sheriff's Office that they had secured felony arrest warrants for them.

Officers with the Wisconsin Dells Police Department searched hotels in the city until around 9:30 a.m. they discovered a vehicle that matched the description of one of the suspect's cars, at the Spring Hill Motel at 400 Vine Street.

Officers as well as deputies with the Sheriff's Office secured the area and detained two men and two women, around 11:15 a.m.

The incident is still under investigation by the Milwaukee Police Department and the Wisconsin Dells Police Department.

The Sheriff's Office did not say what felonies the suspects were wanted for, nor did they release the suspects' identities.