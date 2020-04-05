Wis. Historical Society launches COVID-19 journaling project

The Wisconsin Historical Society wants you to help write history.

Christian Overland, Ruth and Hartley Barker Director and CEO of the Wisconsin Historical Society, says the goal is to get Wisconsinites from all walks of life, especially those at the front lines, to take part.

“Doctors, lawyers, healthcare workers, teachers, grocers have signed up to do this and families too,” said Overland. “People can be a part of history and we’re giving that opportunity to all of the residents of Wisconsin to join us to create the future of history.”

Participants are asked to document their daily life for the next 30, 60, or 90 days. The journals can be written, recorded, photographed, or expressed through artwork.

Overland says even things like video blogs or scrapbooks are welcomed.

“We hope people make journals and make them in their own way,” said Overland.

This isn’t the first time the Wisconsin Historical Society has sought out help to document history as it happens. During the Civil War, a director went to Camp Randall and asked Wisconsin soldiers to journal their experiences.

“We have memories from those soldiers, we have their thoughts,” Overland said. “We have not only what happened in battle but what they were experiencing as humans.”

Historians believe the next generation can learn from what we’re currently going through, especially when it comes to connecting while social distancing and practicing ‘Safer at Home’ orders.

